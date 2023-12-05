LOW FEES : ZIMBAS FLOOD ZAMBIAN UNIVERSITIES

STUDENTS from Zimbabwe have reportedly flooded Zambian universities, stretching accommodation facilities at the neighbouring country’s institutions of higher learning.
Zimbabwe’s ambassador to Zambia, Charity Charamba,
confirmed the development and appealed to parents to ensure the well-being of
their children enrolled at Zambian universities.
“It’s fantastic to see our students thrive here. Zambia and
Zimbabwe are like family, and education is a bridge that connects us,” she
said.
Charamba, however, acknowledged challenges including
accommodation, permits, and navigating a new environment faced by foreign
students.
“That’s why we are here. The embassy is your home away from
home. We’re here to support, guide, and advocate for you,” she said.
The embassy encouraged students to take advantage of the
Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa trade benefits, empowering them
to become entrepreneurs and contribute to both Zambia and Zimbabwe’s economies.
In a recent announcement, the University of Lusaka, a
magnet for Zimbabwean students, said Sadc students will pay fees similar to the
locals.
“All United States dollar-denominated fees have been
abolished. Sadc students, including those from Zimbabwe, will now pay the same
tuition fees as local students, in Zambian kwacha or US dollar equivalent at
the ruling rate,” the notice read.
The move has been hailed as a game-changer, making Zambian
education even more accessible to aspiring scholars from across the region.
“This changes everything,” a computer science student at
Copperbelt University. “Suddenly, Zambia isn’t just an affordable option; it’s
the most accessible choice for quality education.”
Another student, Tariro said who is studying towards a law
degree at the University of Zambia said: “It’s a no-brainer.
Back home, fees were crippling. Here, I can focus on my
studies without constant financial worry.”
Tariro’s sentiments are shared by many.
Parents like Michael Mubairi, who sent his son to study
medicine in Lusaka, echoed the sentiments.
“Zambia offers a quality education at a fraction of the
cost,” he said. “It’s an investment in his future, and mine.”
Zambia is one of the countries with low tuition fees in the
Sadc region. Newsday
