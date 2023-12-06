COPS SHOOT THREE ROBBERS DEAD

THREE robbery suspects, part of a gang that raided at least three schools in and around Bulawayo, have been shot dead in a shoot-out with police in Kadoma.
The suspects were shot dead on Tuesday after they opened
fire at the police while fleeing in their car.
Their two accomplices, believed to be foreigners,
surrendered and were arrested while police are now hunting the sixth and final
member of the gang.
The three robbers had been tracked down by detectives from
Bulawayo.
National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul
Nyathi identified the three who died from their injuries in the shoot-out at
Tandara Shopping Centre in Ingezi, Kadoma, as Peter Ngulube (38), Shylock
Makoni (41) and Tendai Madiki (52).
“On December 5, 2023, detectives from CID Homicide,
Bulawayo acted on received information and arrested two foreign national
suspects in Bulawayo.
“The two suspects admitted to committing several armed
robberies around Bulawayo and they revealed that they were in transit to Kadoma
where they would meet their accomplices, Peter Ngulube, Shylock Makoni and
Tendai Madiki with an intention to commit another robbery,” he said.
The two suspects led detectives to Tandara Shopping Centre,
Ingezi, Kadoma where they positively identified the other three suspects who
were driving a silver Toyota Raider D4D registration number AFR 4376 to the
detectives.
“On seeing the detectives, the suspects opened fire whilst
speeding off and a shoot out ensued. The detectives searched the suspects’
motor vehicle and recovered an A.38 Smith and Wesson revolver with one round,
seven spent cartridges, two gas operated pellet guns, a bolt cutter, a crow
bar, a machete, a pepper spray, two balaclavas and three pairs of woolen
gloves.
“Two of the suspects, Peter Ngulube and Shylock Makoni were
seriously injured and were rushed to Kadoma General Hospital where they were
pronounced dead. Tendai Madiki was shot when he tried to run away during
indications in Muzvezve, Kadoma where detectives were recovering other weapons
used to commit criminal acts by the suspects,” Asst Comm Nyathi said.
Madiki was taken to Kadoma General Hospital where he was
pronounced dead.
Investigations revealed that the suspects are linked to
five robberies including one at Inyanda High School, Gwabalanda on September 9
where 26 HP laptops valued at US$13 000 were stolen, as well as a robbery on
September 13, 2023 at Ingwengwe Primary School, Bulawayo where US$ 1 253 cash
was stolen.
The gang is also linked to a robbery on September 15, 2023
at Queen Elizabeth Primary School, Illanda, Bulawayo where solar panels were
stolen.
Meanwhile, police are appealing for information which may
lead to the arrest of the outstanding suspect only identified as Gody of
Maboleni Village.
Anyone with information should contact National Complaints
Desk on (0242) 703631, Bulawayo Operations on 0292 74525 or Police General
Headquarters WhatsApp number 071 2 800 197 or report at any nearest Police
Station.
“The Zimbabwe Republic Police reiterates that operations to
account for all robbery suspects are in full swing and will ensure that all
criminal groups or syndicates involved in robbery cases are brought to justice
without fear or favour,” Asst Comm Nyathi said. Herald
