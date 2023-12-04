WE WILL RENOVATE COUNTRY'S STADIA : GOVT

GOVERNMENT has set aside resources to renovate the country’s stadia to meet the required Confederation of African Football standards.
Currently, Zimbabwe do not have any venues which are fit to
host international matches.
Just last month, the Warriors were forced to play their
2026 World Cup home qualifier against Nigeria at Huye Stadium in Rwanda after
all the facilities in the country had been condemned.
But authorities are working tirelessly to address that with
a $136.2 billion budget for 2024 allocated to the Ministry of Sport,
Recreation, Arts and Culture towards sporting activities and rehabilitation of
stadiums.
And, on Friday night, Deputy Minister of Sport, Recreation,
Arts and Culture Emily Jesaya reaffirmed the Government’s position.
She was speaking during the awards ceremony for the 2023
Soccer Stars of the Year where she was the Guest of Honour.
“Sport infrastructure development is one of our Ministry’s
key focus areas in 2024 and we are working tirelessly to ensure that our
facilities meet the FIFA standards,” said Jesaya.
“As the Ministry in
charge of sport, we call upon stadium owners and other stakeholders to come on
board and ensure that we develop internationally recognized sporting
infrastructure”.
With Zimbabwe already readmitted into international
football after close to two years of isolation due to a FIFA suspension, two
clubs will also need suitable grounds to host their opponents when they play in
the African club competitions.
Premiership champions Ngezi Platinum Stars will represent
the country in the CAF Champions League while Dynamos will play in the CAF
Confederation Cup.
And the two teams will have the privilege of hosting their
opponents at home turf.
“We will ensure that the venues meet the required standards
so that all our home games are played at home,” she said.
“We are aware of the areas that need to be addressed at our
major stadia in the country.
“We will address all those so that all teams including
representing the country will be able to enjoy home advantage”.
The National Sports Stadium need bucket seats and
electronic turnstiles among other few things to be certified fit to host
international games.
The same goes with Barbourfields Stadium while Rufaro
Stadium, which was closed for the rest of the just-ended season with
renovations taking place will also be expected to be spruced up. H Metro
0 comments:
Post a Comment