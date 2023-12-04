WE WILL RENOVATE COUNTRY'S STADIA : GOVT

GOVERNMENT has set aside resources to renovate the country’s stadia to meet the required Confederation of African Football standards.

Currently, Zimbabwe do not have any venues which are fit to host international matches.

Just last month, the Warriors were forced to play their 2026 World Cup home qualifier against Nigeria at Huye Stadium in Rwanda after all the facilities in the country had been condemned.

But authorities are working tirelessly to address that with a $136.2 billion budget for 2024 allocated to the Ministry of Sport, Recreation, Arts and Culture towards sporting activities and rehabilitation of stadiums.

And, on Friday night, Deputy Minister of Sport, Recreation, Arts and Culture Emily Jesaya reaffirmed the Government’s position.

She was speaking during the awards ceremony for the 2023 Soccer Stars of the Year where she was the Guest of Honour.

“Sport infrastructure development is one of our Ministry’s key focus areas in 2024 and we are working tirelessly to ensure that our facilities meet the FIFA standards,” said Jesaya.

“As the Ministry in charge of sport, we call upon stadium owners and other stakeholders to come on board and ensure that we develop internationally recognized sporting infrastructure”.

With Zimbabwe already readmitted into international football after close to two years of isolation due to a FIFA suspension, two clubs will also need suitable grounds to host their opponents when they play in the African club competitions.

Premiership champions Ngezi Platinum Stars will represent the country in the CAF Champions League while Dynamos will play in the CAF Confederation Cup.

And the two teams will have the privilege of hosting their opponents at home turf.

“We will ensure that the venues meet the required standards so that all our home games are played at home,” she said.

“We are aware of the areas that need to be addressed at our major stadia in the country.

“We will address all those so that all teams including representing the country will be able to enjoy home advantage”.

The National Sports Stadium need bucket seats and electronic turnstiles among other few things to be certified fit to host international games.

The same goes with Barbourfields Stadium while Rufaro Stadium, which was closed for the rest of the just-ended season with renovations taking place will also be expected to be spruced up. H Metro