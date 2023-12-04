CHURCH LEADER BEATS UP CHURCH MEMBER

A CHURCH leader yesterday led her children in assaulting one of her church members for turning her back on their questionable beliefs.
Apostle Ruramai Nhapata, of Trinity International
Fellowship Ministry, is said to have led her daughters, Esther Nhapata and
Gamuchirayi Nhapata, in assaulting Ruvimbo Mugwindidza.
She left the church claiming she was tired of abuse and
indoctrination.
Apostle Nhapata made headlines recently for invading a
local funeral service mortuary where she prayed for her neighbour’s body
claiming the dead man was going to come back to life.
“I have been subjected to emotional and physical abuse by
the family while staying at their house to grow their ministry,” said Ruvimbo.
“We were being indoctrinated with falsehoods as a way of convincing people to join her ministry. I could not continue living in falsehoods for the sake of free accommodation and free food.
“I could not continue hardening my heart for the sake of
supporting their false spiritual powers and cooked messages of prosperity.
“She claimed to have angels, who always hover around her,
since she has been sent by God.
“I collected my belongings and bade them farewell and that
is when the three assaulted me until I bled from my nose.”
Apostle Nhapata said Ruvimbo was spreading falsehoods about
them.
“Matanga futi, Ruvimbo aroverwa makuhwa aakanoita kuna amai
vake,” said Apostle Nhapata.
“You published bad things about me on the resurrection
story and this time you are back again to write bad things about us, go ahead.
“I will find what to do with you.”
Esther said she assaulted Ruvimbo and defended Apostle
Nhapata.
“It is true that we assaulted Ruvimbo but leave Apostle
from the story since last time you published some negative things about her.
“You may come and see her for clarification,” said Esther.
Another church member, who identified himself as
Kamuzunguze, threatened H-Metro with unspecified action.
“Ruvimbo haana kurohwa zvekuti afe asi kungorangwa chete
kuti adzidze zvino imi mavakutofonera Apostle.
“Apostle Nhapata vangoranga mwana wavanga vachichengeta
chete, ndezvemumba kwete zvemumapepa.” H Metro
