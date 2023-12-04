TSHABANGU'S DAYS ARE NUMBERED, SAYS OSTALLOS

The Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) says its self-proclaimed interim secretary-general Sengezo Tshabangu’s days are numbers as his handlers in Zanu PF will abandon him.

Tshabangu recalled 14 CCC legislators and more than 17 CCC councillors claiming that they had ceased to be members of the party.

CCC spokesperson Gift Siziba said the challenges being faced by Zimbabweans will be over when the CCC assumes power.

He said Tshabangu was causing havoc in the country warning that his handlers would dump him.

“Who saw this mad man when people were campaigning. He should be careful with people whom he is dealing with, this will come to an end,” Siziba told a rally to drum up support ahead of Saturday’s by-elections.

“You should be careful because you are dealing with hyenas, Tshabangu. Soon they will start to accuse you. They will use you to backtrack, abandon the struggle, promise you manna from heaven, but when your time expires, they will dump you,” Siziba said.

He said MDC leader Douglas Mwonzora was also used by Zanu PF.

“We fear nothing, they know, you voted and gave people a mandate. Everywhere, where there is a robot, it is governed by CCC, all residents who contribute taxes are governed by CCC. So, in council, we are the government and Zanu PF is in the rural council,” Siziba said.

He said the position of secretary-general was non-existent in the CCC.

Siziba said the CCC opponents thought they had no constitution but were shocked when it was produced in court.

“We registered the party in 2022. Zec recognised us and we retained those same people,” he said.Newsday