SMALL HOUSE STEALS LOVER'S WIFE UNDERWEAR

IN an incident that highlights the pain and betrayal that can occur in a relationship Thandanani Hobane of New Lobengula suburb in Bulawayo was left hurt and scared after her husband’s mistress who is also her former best friend stole her underwear and threatened to bewitch her.

This was after Hobane caught her husband Jasper Moyo and his girlfriend Sukoluhle Mkhwebu having sex on their matrimonial bed.

Hobane was yet to be further pained as her husband told her that he loves Mkhwebu and he wants her to be his second wife.

In a bid to live a peaceful life Hobane applied for two separate court orders at the Western Commonage Court. One was a peace order against Mkhwebu and the other one was a protection order against her abusive husband.

In her application Hobane said Mkhwebu comes to her home with her husband during the night and her husband would chuck her out of the bedroom.

Hobane revealed that Moyo and Mkhwebu will go on to have sex on their matrimonial bed. When she confronts them Mkhwebu would insult and assault her.

She further revealed that her husband also beats her up in front of their children.

“I am applying for a protection order against my husband. Most of the time and during the night my husband comes to our matrimonial home in the company of Mkhwebu and chucks me out of our bedroom.

“After that they will have sex on our bed. Whenever I confront him he beats me up and insults me. At times he teams up with his lover and they bash me.

“I am also applying for a peace order against my husband’s girlfriend Sukoluhle Mhwebu. Mkhwebu and I were friends. We used to share a lot of secrets but now she is on a mission of wrecking my marriage.

“On another day while I was not at home Mkhwebu stole my four underwear and when I confronted her she threatened to bewitch me. I’m now living in fear because of her threats,” said Hobane. B Metro