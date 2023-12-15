TEEN BOY RAPES LOVER (12)

A 16-YEAR-OLD boy from Nyamandlovu in Matabeleland North province has been arrested for allegedly raping his 12-year-old lover who is also his neighbour.

The teenager appeared before Bulawayo regional magistrate Joseph Mabeza facing two charges of rape.

He was not asked to plead and was remanded out of custody to 20 December.

State allegations against the boy are that sometime in May, he proposed love to the victim and she accepted the proposal.

In July, the boy reportedly invited the victim to his friend’s place and requested to have sexual intercourse with her and she agreed.

After the act the victim returned to her home and did not tell anyone.

It is reported that on 29 July, the boy reportedly invited the girl back to the same place where he allegedly requested to have sexual intercourse with her for the second time and she agreed.

After they had sexual intercourse the girl went home and upon arrival she found her bedroom hut locked, forcing her to sleep in the kitchen.

The next morning, the juvenile’s aunt, who had locked her bedroom door the previous day, asked her where she had slept.

The girl then recounted her ordeal to her aunt.

A report was made to the police leading to the arrest of the boy. B Metro