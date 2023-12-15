PUPIL BEATEN TO DEATH OVER HOMEWORK

A TEACHER at Hamilton High School in Bulawayo has appeared in court for allegedly severely punching a student who later died at a local hospital for not doing his homework.

Gcinani Nyathi (40) appeared before Bulawayo regional magistrate Vivian Ndlovu facing a charge of culpable homicide.

He pleaded not guilty to the charge and was remanded in custody to 4 January 2024.

The court heard that while Nyathi was busy teaching, he got angry after seeing one of his Form Two pupils, Nkosiyabo Thabethe, dozing off in the middle of the lesson and accused him of failing to do the homework that he gave them.

He reportedly never knew that Thabethe was not feeling well and had a throbbing headache.

It is said he never asked him why he was falling asleep during his lesson but he allegedly charged at him before he punched him several times on the head.

The boy cried for help but there was no one who came to his rescue, the court heard.

It is alleged he continued landing hard blows on the boy as he accused him of disrespecting him.

After the incident, the boy remained in the classroom sobbing while holding his head.

Later on the boy's condition deteriorated and he was rushed to Mpilo Central Hospital for medical attention. The court heard the boy died upon admission at the heath institution.

The incident was reported to the police leading to Nyathi's arrest. B Metro