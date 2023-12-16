SHACKY TIMBURWA GETS IN

ZANU PF yesterday approved the final list of candidates who will represent the ruling party during the February 3 by-elections after winning last Wednesday’s primary elections.
The revolutionary party’s national political commissar, Dr
Mike Bimha, announced the list during a press conference in Harare yesterday.
“I am happy that the (then) Acting President (VP Chiwenga)
has approved the candidates to represent ZANU PF in the February 3, 2024
by-elections.
“We want the provinces to make sure that the candidates
process their papers between today and tomorrow, so that on Monday, they file
them at the Nomination Court,” said Dr Bimha. “We have put in place a robust
campaign programme up to the time we hold the by-elections.”
The successful candidates are: Cdes Joe Tshuma
(Pelandaba-Tshabalala); Washington Zhanda (Goromonzi West); Munyaradzi Tobias
Kashambe (Seke); Wellington Shakemore Timburwa (Chegutu West); Kudakwashe
Mananzva (Zvimba East); and Edgar Ncube (Mkoba North).
Dr Bimha applauded party members for participating in the
primary elections in huge numbers.
“We also want to thank all the candidates who came up to
participate,” he said.
“They may have not made it, but they have to remember that
there is no loser or winner.
“These were just internal processes to choose the best
candidate to participate in the forthcoming by-elections.”
Cde Bimha urged those who lost the primaries to help the
winners during their campaigns.
“So, what we want is for the party to win, not
individuals,” he continued.
“I urge them to rally behind the winning candidates and
make sure that ZANU PF wins.
“Of course, we are going to win, but we want to win
emphatically.”
He thanked the party’s secretariat for organising the
primary polls and wished all the candidates success at the Nomination Court.
“We are going full throttle to campaign for these
candidates.
“February is too near because we have holidays; but we will
make sure we also campaign for the party during the holiday period.”
The by-elections were precipitated by recalls of CCC
legislators. Sunday Mail
