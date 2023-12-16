GUKURAHUNDI HEARINGS SET TO BEGIN

PUBLIC hearings to document and resolve civil disturbances that transpired in some parts of the country in the 1980s are set to begin early next year, marking the commencement of a historically significant national healing and reconciliation process.
The hearings, set to be led by over 70 traditional chiefs
from Matabeleland North and South provinces, seek to bring closure to the
post-independence violent clashes, commonly referred to as Gukurahundi.
They also seek to identify those who were directly and
indirectly affected by the disturbances, capture their views and establish
community-led solutions to their grievances.
Additionally, the meetings are aimed at engendering
community-led peace-building and reconciliation, while facilitating the
development of a national narrative on Gukurahundi.
President Mnangagwa’s administration has made a commitment
to confront the country’s ugly past by resolving outstanding issues associated
with the disturbances.
He has committed to facilitating restorative justice and
taking measures to provide healing to communities affected by the civil
disturbances.
On Thursday, Zimbabwe commemorates Unity Day, to celebrate
the signing of the Unity Accord in 1987, a historic agreement that ended
political tension and violence that plagued the country after independence.
In an interview with Sunday News yesterday, National
Council of Chiefs president Chief Mtshane Khumalo said trainings for the
rapporteurs was completed last week and the chiefs council is meeting today to
give feedback on the progress made.
“Tomorrow (today) we are meeting as the Chiefs’ Council
where we will give progress on the work done so far. Following the completion
of the trainings, we are looking forward to have a launch which will be led by
President Mnangagwa who is the one who invited us. The launch will signal the
commencement of the outreach programme which will see us going to the people to
try and understand their concerns. We will also discuss the modalities of the
outreach programme during the full council meeting,” said Chief Mtshane.
Last week, Government handed over laptops, recorders and
printers to 72 traditional chiefs in the two provinces, who will facilitate the
hearings. The chiefs and their rapporteurs have since undergone training on
data capturing and reporting ahead of the hearings.
Speaking with our Harare Bureau, Chief Khumalo said the
gadgets will help traditional leaders to operate efficiently and effectively.
“It was not possible to start the programme without the
necessary equipment,” he said.
“We want to thank our President for facilitating these
laptops and other equipment to use during this exercise because we need to
record all proceedings when we conduct the hearings.
“The significance of this is that, as we go out for the
hearings early next year, we will be able to engage with people and hear their
concerns, which will be captured using some of the equipment we received.”
Upon completion of the hearings, they will compile a report
that will be presented to the President.
“We are going to commence the public hearings early next
year, and we will start with Matabeleland North and South before moving to
Midlands Province.
“As soon as we finish the hearings, we will compile a
document that we will present to President Mnangagwa, who will advise on the
next step,” he said.
A manual on community engagement, developed to guide the
hearings, was presented to the President in October last year.
It states: “The chiefs must take cognisant of the special
groups in order for them to participate fully.
“The following is a list of some of the groups: alleged
rape victims; alleged victims of sodomy; alleged victims of torture; lobby
groups and activists; ex-combatants such as ZANLA and ZPRA members; people with
disabilities; and the elderly.”
The manual states that meetings should be led by a chief’s
panel comprising the local headman, village heads, religious leaders, Zimbabwe
National Traditional Healers Association representatives, counsellors (to
provide counselling and psychosocial support); women representatives, local
elders and youths.
It reads: “It is recommended that the chief must reassure
the people that the process is non-partisan and is for the benefit of the
victims.
“It is recommended that the chief must encourage the people
to discuss the matter openly as this will guide the remedial interventions to
be taken for the benefit of the victims and the community at large.”
The process to bring closure to the Gukurahundi period
kicked off in 2019, when Government met with the Matabeleland Collective, a
grouping of local civic organisations, to find solutions to ensure healing
among the victims of Gukurahundi.
Political analyst Dr Hamadziripi Dube commended Government
for facilitating the healing process.
“The formation of the National Peace and Reconciliation
Commission was a major step taken by Government to promote peace in the
country.
“It is also a significant move in terms of promoting
national healing and closure,” said Dr Dube.
He said the hearings will allow the affected communities to
air their grievances.
“It is really important to engage with these people and
hear from them what they want and desire.
“A lot needs to be done in these communities such as
getting identification documents and developing their communities,” he said.
Attorney-General Mrs Virginia Mabhiza described the
hearings as historic.
She said: “I can confirm that there will be public
consultations in the affected communities.
“This is meant to establish the real needs of the affected
people
“This is historic and demonstrates the commitment of the
Second Republic in fostering a culture of peace and harmony no matter what
challenges may exist.
“It also gives the people the right to decide their own
destiny as they participate in activities that concern them.” Sunday News
