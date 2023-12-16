GUKURAHUNDI HEARINGS SET TO BEGIN

PUBLIC hearings to document and resolve civil disturbances that transpired in some parts of the country in the 1980s are set to begin early next year, marking the commencement of a historically significant national healing and reconciliation process.

The hearings, set to be led by over 70 traditional chiefs from Matabeleland North and South provinces, seek to bring closure to the post-independence violent clashes, commonly referred to as Gukurahundi.

They also seek to identify those who were directly and indirectly affected by the disturbances, capture their views and establish community-led solutions to their grievances.

Additionally, the meetings are aimed at engendering community-led peace-building and reconciliation, while facilitating the development of a national narrative on Gukurahundi.

President Mnangagwa’s administration has made a commitment to confront the country’s ugly past by resolving outstanding issues associated with the disturbances.

He has committed to facilitating restorative justice and taking measures to provide healing to communities affected by the civil disturbances.

On Thursday, Zimbabwe commemorates Unity Day, to celebrate the signing of the Unity Accord in 1987, a historic agreement that ended political tension and violence that plagued the country after independence.

In an interview with Sunday News yesterday, National Council of Chiefs president Chief Mtshane Khumalo said trainings for the rapporteurs was completed last week and the chiefs council is meeting today to give feedback on the progress made.

“Tomorrow (today) we are meeting as the Chiefs’ Council where we will give progress on the work done so far. Following the completion of the trainings, we are looking forward to have a launch which will be led by President Mnangagwa who is the one who invited us. The launch will signal the commencement of the outreach programme which will see us going to the people to try and understand their concerns. We will also discuss the modalities of the outreach programme during the full council meeting,” said Chief Mtshane.

Last week, Government handed over laptops, recorders and printers to 72 traditional chiefs in the two provinces, who will facilitate the hearings. The chiefs and their rapporteurs have since undergone training on data capturing and reporting ahead of the hearings.

Speaking with our Harare Bureau, Chief Khumalo said the gadgets will help traditional leaders to operate efficiently and effectively.

“It was not possible to start the programme without the necessary equipment,” he said.

“We want to thank our President for facilitating these laptops and other equipment to use during this exercise because we need to record all proceedings when we conduct the hearings.

“The significance of this is that, as we go out for the hearings early next year, we will be able to engage with people and hear their concerns, which will be captured using some of the equipment we received.”

Upon completion of the hearings, they will compile a report that will be presented to the President.

“We are going to commence the public hearings early next year, and we will start with Matabeleland North and South before moving to Midlands Province.

“As soon as we finish the hearings, we will compile a document that we will present to President Mnangagwa, who will advise on the next step,” he said.

A manual on community engagement, developed to guide the hearings, was presented to the President in October last year.

It states: “The chiefs must take cognisant of the special groups in order for them to participate fully.

“The following is a list of some of the groups: alleged rape victims; alleged victims of sodomy; alleged victims of torture; lobby groups and activists; ex-combatants such as ZANLA and ZPRA members; people with disabilities; and the elderly.”

The manual states that meetings should be led by a chief’s panel comprising the local headman, village heads, religious leaders, Zimbabwe National Traditional Healers Association representatives, counsellors (to provide counselling and psychosocial support); women representatives, local elders and youths.

It reads: “It is recommended that the chief must reassure the people that the process is non-partisan and is for the benefit of the victims.

“It is recommended that the chief must encourage the people to discuss the matter openly as this will guide the remedial interventions to be taken for the benefit of the victims and the community at large.”

The process to bring closure to the Gukurahundi period kicked off in 2019, when Government met with the Matabeleland Collective, a grouping of local civic organisations, to find solutions to ensure healing among the victims of Gukurahundi.

Political analyst Dr Hamadziripi Dube commended Government for facilitating the healing process.

“The formation of the National Peace and Reconciliation Commission was a major step taken by Government to promote peace in the country.

“It is also a significant move in terms of promoting national healing and closure,” said Dr Dube.

He said the hearings will allow the affected communities to air their grievances.

“It is really important to engage with these people and hear from them what they want and desire.

“A lot needs to be done in these communities such as getting identification documents and developing their communities,” he said.

Attorney-General Mrs Virginia Mabhiza described the hearings as historic.

She said: “I can confirm that there will be public consultations in the affected communities.

“This is meant to establish the real needs of the affected people

“This is historic and demonstrates the commitment of the Second Republic in fostering a culture of peace and harmony no matter what challenges may exist.

“It also gives the people the right to decide their own destiny as they participate in activities that concern them.” Sunday News