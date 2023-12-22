PARKING FIRM SACKS 200 WORKERS OVER CLAMPING

TENDY Three Investments (TTI), Bulawayo’s traffic management company, has sacked over 200 employees for clamping motorists indiscriminately and violating company policies. The company has faced complaints from motorists who said they were harassed by TTI employees and clamped for outstanding tickets of as little as US$5.
TTI managing director Lizwe Mabuza said his company has
zero tolerance for non-compliance to procedure by its employees and has
invested a lot in customer handling procedures. He said every employee knows
what constitutes an offence and what does not.
“The position is very clear, a motorist owing anything
below US$5 cannot be clamped. The system easily picks that up once the customer
comes to our offices for payment and once that is picked, we do not hesitate to
relieve such an employee. Why should we keep employees who keep on tarnishing
our image, in fact to date since we started operating here, we have relieved
over 200 employees of duty,” said Mabuza.
He added that they are not trigger happy at firing their
employees but look at the merits and demerits of each complaint brought by
customers, as they are aware that some of the complaints are out of malice by
people who would have committed an offence.
“We get a lot of complaints against our employees
especially the enforcers, those who do the clamping, but not every complaint is
genuine. It is natural that a motorist who has been clamped gets angry and as a
means of trying to create a pure self, will want to accuse our employee of
harassment and all sorts of allegations, while we listen we also look at the
authenticity of those claims and in most cases, the employee would have done
justice to duty,” said Mabuza.
The complaints increased last month after the Government
approved the City of Bulawayo’s 2023 clamping and tow away by-laws that gave
TTI authority to ticket any motorist that drives or parks a vehicle without a
valid licence disc within the city. The by-laws also made it mandatory for all
public service vehicles to have litter bins. The approval was made through
Statutory Instrument 220 of 2023 by the Local Government and Public Works
Minister, Winston Chitando.
“It is hereby notified that the Minister of Local
Government and Public Works, in terms of Section 229 of the Urban Councils Act
(Chapter 29:15), has approved the following by-laws. These by-laws may be cited
as the City of Bulawayo (Clamping and Tow-away) By-laws, 2023,” reads the
Statutory Instrument.
According to Item 4, part 1 of the by-laws, any authorised
person may, if he or she has reason to believe that a violation of traffic
by-laws referred to in the Schedule has been committed— (a) immobilise or cause
such vehicle to be immobilised by way of a wheel clamp; and (b) if the motor
vehicle has not been clamped and the relevant charges incidental thereto paid,
subsequently remove and tow away the motor vehicle to a secure compound after a
period of at least two hours has elapsed: Provided that a motor vehicle shall
be clamped simultaneously with the issuance of a traffic ticket for the
violation of the by-laws; and (c) in the case of either a co-operating or
first-time offender, an authorised person may escort the offender to a secure
compound with the owner or driver of the offending vehicle driving. An
authorised person, provided is licensed according to the Road Traffic Act
(Chapter 13:11), may drive an impounded vehicle to the storage compound at a
cost equivalent to that of tow fees. Chronicle
0 comments:
Post a Comment