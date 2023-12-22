FREEMAN : I'M NOT A ROBBER

MUSIC star Freeman says he is not an ARMED ROBBER or involved in any criminal activity.
He says his involvement with slain Godknows Machingura, who
was a music promoter in South Africa, was purely on showbiz business.
Freeman’s camp said, just like other local artist, they
have performed in South Africa courtesy of the late Machingura.
The musician said he first knew Machingura in 2017 when he
promoted his first show in Durban, South Africa.
Freeman, through his lawyer Dumisani Mthombeni, said he
only posted Machingura on his social media platforms as an appreciation after
he sponsored one his music videos ‘Unobvuma Here,’ which features Nox.
Machingura, who was based in Durban, promoted a number of
musicians from Zimbabwe and had been posting photos with them on his social
media platforms.
Machingura, 44, was one of the robbers six shot by the
Zimbabwe Republic Police this week.
“Godknows was said to be in Shamva where he was monitoring
the movement of their target,” part of the police report read.
The majority of Freeman’s fans have rallied behind the
artist.
Below are some of their comments:
Not necessarily, these guys most of them involved in shady
deals double up as music promoters so it’s just business worse mukatarisa
ndirori team rinodaidza ana Freeman pa Mzansi but it’s show business chete –
ALWYN TINASHE TULUKA
Freeman is a musician, he has fans in various jobs he can’t
vet all his fans – ALEX SHON’S SHONIWA
One thing you are yet to learn is crime and entertainment
are married like husband and wife. Every criminal uses entertainment as it is
an untraceable way of cleaning up funds all over the world and many Nigerians
have been doing it. If you sellout a venue “if you do” you alone are in control
of the numbers and packages of payment therefore crime money is cleaned through
this and you can claim it as show revenue which is what then brings these
criminals close to artists but artist will never know because as long as they
have been handed their cheque and they do their job that’s it – KING SHUMBA
Freeman is a musician and when approached for an
opportunity to make money by a promoter he won’t say No. Listen to trophy the
song… “Go get the money go get the trophy, eyes on the prize – READER
Freeman is an musician not a robbery team – READER
The armed robber was also a music promoter & Freeman is
into music. What you are insinuating is very wrong – CAUSEMORE
Freeman is an artist…professional artist link with all the
bosses around the world. He is not a robber. H Metro
0 comments:
Post a Comment