CCC ACTIVIST ABDUCTED IN EPWORTH

THE opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) says one of its members, Sylvester Chiundiza, was abducted in Epworth and forced to drink “poison” on Wednesday.
The CCC said Chiundiza was snatched by unknown persons
around 5pm, detained and tortured before being dumped at midnight.
CCC spokesperson Promise Mkwananzi said Chiundiza was
hospitalised after the attack.
“We tried to make a police report but the police refused to
take our statement saying Chiundiza
should make the report on his own. He is still in hospital,” Mkwananzi said
yesterday.
National police spokesperson Senior Assistant Commissioner
Paul Nyathi was not reachable for comment.
Another CCC activist, Tapfumaneyi Masaya, was last month
kidnapped by suspected State security agents in Mabvuku and was later found
dead.
Police said they were treating the matter as murder.
The CCC has often accused the ruling Zanu PF party of
employing terror tactics against its party members.
In October, CCC legislator Takudzwa Ngadziore was kidnapped
and tortured, highlighting a disturbing pattern of violence targeting the
opposition.
Ngadziore’s abductors have not been arrested although they
were captured on camera.
The CCC holds Zanu PF responsible for orchestrating the
abductions, a claim the ruling party denies.
However, the reluctance by the police to investigate and
failure to hold perpetrators accountable have fuelled speculation on the
involvement of the State.
Human rights organisations have condemned the abductions
and called on authorities to ensure the safety of all citizens.
The international community has also expressed concern and
urged authorities to uphold democratic principles and respect fundamental
rights.
