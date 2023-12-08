CCC ACTIVIST ABDUCTED IN EPWORTH

THE opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) says one of its members, Sylvester Chiundiza, was abducted in Epworth and forced to drink “poison” on Wednesday.

The CCC said Chiundiza was snatched by unknown persons around 5pm, detained and tortured before being dumped at midnight.

CCC spokesperson Promise Mkwananzi said Chiundiza was hospitalised after the attack.

“We tried to make a police report but the police refused to take our statement saying Chiundiza should make the report on his own. He is still in hospital,” Mkwananzi said yesterday.

National police spokesperson Senior Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi was not reachable for comment.

Another CCC activist, Tapfumaneyi Masaya, was last month kidnapped by suspected State security agents in Mabvuku and was later found dead.

Police said they were treating the matter as murder.

The CCC has often accused the ruling Zanu PF party of employing terror tactics against its party members.

In October, CCC legislator Takudzwa Ngadziore was kidnapped and tortured, highlighting a disturbing pattern of violence targeting the opposition.

Ngadziore’s abductors have not been arrested although they were captured on camera.

The CCC holds Zanu PF responsible for orchestrating the abductions, a claim the ruling party denies.

However, the reluctance by the police to investigate and failure to hold perpetrators accountable have fuelled speculation on the involvement of the State.

Human rights organisations have condemned the abductions and called on authorities to ensure the safety of all citizens.

The international community has also expressed concern and urged authorities to uphold democratic principles and respect fundamental rights.