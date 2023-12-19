MPs DEMAND HOTEL STAYS FOR WIVES

MEMBERS of Parliament (MPs) have pleaded with the government to allow their spouses to stay in hotels while they carry out their legislative duties.

Insiza South legislator, Spare Sithole, was among the MPs who pushed the motion among other benefits while debating the 2024 national budget.

The MPs are pushing for a number of freebies including paying of their personal workers.

“In the previous Parliament, the 5th session, you promised us vehicles which were at US$80 000, but at the end of the session, you said the vehicles were now US$50 000 so there was a difference of US$30 000 which we thought we would be given as cash,” Sithole said.

“May we also be given the privilege of bringing our spouses so that we stay together in the hotels.”

Proportional Representative MP Tsitsi Zhou requested access to loans from the central bank to purchase houses instead of staying at hotels.

“We are being offered poor services to the extent that at one point, I was bitten by mosquitos (at a hotel),” Zhou said.

Zhombe legilstaor Edmore Samambwa complained that their salaries were very low compared to their regional counterparts.

“We have become a laughing stock in the villages because our salaries are the same as those being paid to Zesa interns.”

Gokwe central legislator Davison Masvisvi said they wanted more fuel coupons.

“We used to have Parliament sitting in the central business district, however, since the relocation of Parliament, we have not been cushioned for our travelling of the extra 30km that we are travelling. The fuel coupons that we are getting are now insufficient.”

Rushinge legislator Tendai Nyabani suggested that fuel coupons be adjusted according to the size of an MP’s constituency.

“I would like to speak on the issue of fuel coupons for Members of Parliament, minister, you had promised that you were going to review the litres and I propose that the fuel coupons should be given according to the size of the constituency.” Newsday