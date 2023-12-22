LAST MINUTE XMAS SHOPPING ON UNITY DAY

Zimbabweans yesterday celebrated National Unity Day, with
shopping and partying being the major activities countrywide as the traditional
festive season merrymaking grips the nation.
Unity Day was born out of an accord signed by the two
liberation movements and revolutionary political parties, Zanu PF and PF Zapu
on December 22, 1987, which saw them irrevocably committing themselves to unite
under one political party, Zanu PF.
Zimbabwe on Monday joins the rest of the world in
celebrating Christmas Day and as is the custom, festivities around the day are
in full swing beginning with National Unity Day yesterday.
Families are also taking advantage of the period to visit
friends and relatives, resulting in more traffic on the roads.
Festive season shopping fever gripped the nation from the
beginning of the week, with traders enjoying brisk business.
Harare’s downtown area was congested as both formal and
informal traders remained open to cash in on the festive season. All
supermarkets were open and transporters also enjoyed good business from the
unusually high number of passengers.
Banks were closed, but there were queues at ATMs in the
city centre where people were withdrawing cash.
There was heavy human and vehicular traffic in the capital
throughout the day with movement difficult until early evening when most people
had retreated to their homes.
People hailed the peace and tranquillity prevailing in the
country courtesy of the Unity Accord.
“The Unity Accord is very important. We are now enjoying
peace as one people. We are all Zimbabweans united by this flag,” said Mr
Andrew Moyo. “As a united party Zanu PF has done a lot in terms of developing
our country and we are happy with that.”
Shoppers were upbeat about the holidays and some reiterated
the message of responsible festivities.
“This is a time to be happy and see families so we are
doing the shopping for Christmas but we also need to behave responsibly and
avoid things like drinking and driving,” said Ms Pelagia Muzondo.
“We got our bonuses and we are shopping for the kids but
for us this time we will not travel out of Harare. This is a time where
criminals also take the opportunity to steal and we need to be on the lookout
for that as well,” said Ms Muzondo.
“We are running around to do our last minute shopping so
that when the holidays start we will be seated at home. I do not like
travelling during busy days because of the associated accidents,” said Ms Ruth
Mpofu.
Prices have remained generally stable and this follows
recent meetings between Industry and Commerce Minister Dr Sithembiso Nyoni and
businesses to ensure there is no profiteering this festive season.
Among those that met the minister were the Grain Millers
Association of Zimbabwe, the National Bakers Association, the Oil Expressors
Association of Zimbabwe, the Zimbabwe Retailers Association, the Confederation
of Zimbabwe Retailers, the Zimbabwe Sugar Sales and the Zimbabwe Sugar
Association. Herald
