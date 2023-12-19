GOVT THREATENS SCHOOL HEADS OVER FEES

Primary and Secondary Education permanent secretary Moses Mhike, however, told NewsDay that the government will not “fold” its hands when school heads at public schools increase fees without approval.
Government has threatened to punish school heads if they
increase tuition fees for the upcoming term without the approval of the Primary
and Secondary Education ministry.
Several public and private schools have issued notices to
increase tuition fees for the first term next year even in United States
dollars.
Over the years, government threats against fee hikes have
been largely ignored, leaving parents and guardians at the mercy of school
authorities.
Some schools are known for turning away students over non-payment of fees.
Primary and Secondary Education permanent secretary Moses
Mhike, however, told NewsDay that the government will not “fold” its hands when
school heads at public schools increase fees without approval.
“Our position is very clear, it’s a total no. The
regulations are very clear. There should be a parents' assembly where they vote
on the matter and that information is submitted to the ministry through our
structures,” said Mhike.
“That fee must be approved by the permanent secretary of
the ministry and once that approval is done it will be communicated to the
parents.”
Mhike urged parents not to pay fees that have not been
approved by the ministry.
“We don’t tolerate the unilateral increase of fees and no
one should pay fees that have not been approved,” he said.
“We have been getting so many complaints from the parents
and we have investigated the majority of these issues. Soon we will be issuing
a Press statement where we will be saying no to school authorities that
continue to charge school fees without the approval of the ministry.”
He said school heads, who increased fees without approval,
would be charged with misconduct.
“The punitive measures are very clear as per our Acts, when
it comes to public schools, it is misconduct. We will take action against all
heads who allow this to happen,” he said
“It is also a chargeable offence that can result in
imprisonment. As a ministry we don’t want to go there because the statutes are
very clear and easy to follow.”
Mhike said the ministry had approved applications from at
least 200 schools to increase fees.
If you are not bringing your own application, what then
does that mean?” he queried.
“It means there is something sinister that the ministry
should not come across.”
He also castigated the exclusive selling of school uniforms
and stationery at schools. A number of schools now force parents to buy
uniforms and stationery in-house.
“The parents should have the option to buy the school
uniforms from wherever as long as the brand is the one accepted by the school,”
he said.
“We are saying no to a directive by school heads that is
going to exclusively order parents to buy uniforms from the school, why do we
want to rip off the parents in that fashion?.”
Last year, several boarding schools across the country came
under fire after they were accused of cashing in on the sale of uniforms with
some schools charging between US$400 and US$600 for a set.
Schools open on January 9, 2024. Newsday
0 comments:
Post a Comment