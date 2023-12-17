GAS EXPLOSION KILLS TWO IN CHIREDZI

Police in Masvingo have launched a manhunt for a gas shop operator at Chikombedzi Business Centre in southern Chiredzi after an explosion claimed two lives and seriously injured three others.

The explosion, which happened last week, was reportedly caused by gas leaking from one of the supply tanks owned by the suspect, Garfield Mafanele.

The explosion also damaged six tuckshops and all their contents.

Nerisa Chauke (23) died near Ngundu and Simbarashe Mufandirwa succumbed to the injuries in the Nyanda area as they were being ferried to Masvingo Provincial Hospital.

Three other victims are in hospital in a critical condition.

Masvingo provincial police spokesperson Inspector Kudakwashe Dhewa said they were going to charge Mafanele with culpable homicide.

“The whereabouts of the gas shop owner (Mafanele) are still unknown and we are tracking him down,” he said.

“The long arm of the law will soon catch up with him and we will charge him with culpable homicide. Herald