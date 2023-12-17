CIMAS MEMBERS DEMAND EGM AMID ALLEGATIONS AGAINST TOP MANAGERS

Members of Cimas medical aid society want an extraordinary general meeting to discuss the allegations of financial malfeasance and imprudent decisions raised by the general manager in a senior management dispute.
The members felt that while the allegations were raised in
an acrimonious exchange between two executives, there was need for an EGM to
interrogate whether they were getting value for their money given the nature of
the allegations.
The development comes as the Ministry of Health and Child
Care, which is the regulator of medical aid societies, says it is now studying
a report submitted to it by the Cimas board responding to allegations of
financial impropriety and unsound decisions made by Cimas health group general
manager Dr Sacrifice Chirisa against management led by chief executive, Mr
Vulindlela Ndlovu.
In an interview, Permanent Secretary for Health and Child
Care Dr Aspect Maunganidze said the Cimas board had complied with a directive
the Ministry gave to submit a comprehensive report to the Ministry responding
to the allegations raised by Dr Chirisa.
“We have since received that report. We are now studying
it. We will deal with this issue the way we are supposed to handle it, meaning
it will be without fear or favour and will be as fair and objective as
possible,” said Dr Maunganidze.
Some members led by Phillips Law firm said there was need
to discuss the allegations that seemed to suggest there was no value for money
in some of the investments.
They had secured more than 100 signatures, enough in terms
of the rules to convene an EGM.
“We hereby write to you requesting that an extraordinary
general meeting be convened to discuss the issues pertaining an article dated
12 December 2023, which raises concern regarding the alleged gross
misappropriation of funds on the part of the Cimas society management,” reads
the letter.
“Phillips Law, as a member of the Society is deeply
concerned by these allegations and their potential impact on itself as a Cimas
member and for all other Cimas members.
“We are committed to protecting all our interests and
upholding the integrity of the society.
“We, the members, very recently approved a close to 10
percent increase in contributions yet members continue to experience shortfalls
with service providers.
“Therefore, we are hereby calling for an extraordinary
general meeting to urgently discuss these matters. Find attached hereto the
notice of the extraordinary meeting, which clearly outlines the agenda for the
meeting. Also attached are the 100 member signatures as required by clause 9 of
the constitution and the requested agenda.”
In a statement, Cimas board chairperson Mrs Emma Fundira
acknowledged the allegations, saying the board would look into the allegations.
“The purpose of this communication is to assure all members
and stakeholders that the society’s board of trustees takes these allegations
seriously. While all expenditure, including capital expenditure, is always
subjected to the society’s procurement and governance processes, the internal
procedures to objectively look into these allegations are underway,” she said.
“Members of the society and its stakeholders will be kept
well informed of these processes and outcomes.
“Meanwhile, the Cimas Medical Aid Society board of trustees
would like to assure you that the society is in a sound financial position,
contrary to the impression that may have been created through the aforesaid
press report. At all times, the society has complied with both internal and
external audit obligations.
“The external audit reports of the company are already in
the public domain.”
In another letter to Mrs Fundira, some members called for
the suspension of Mr Ndlovu pending investigations.
“Further to your recent statement in the Herald newspaper
of December 15th, 2023, where you assured stakeholders of Cimas’ sound
financial state; we would like to express our concern regarding the status of
the chief executive,” read their letter.
“We believe that for the sake of transparency and to ensure
the integrity of the ongoing investigation, the CEO’s immediate excusal or
suspension would be the most prudent course of action. This measure would
alleviate any potential for interference with the investigation from
individuals directly implicated in the alleged misconduct.”
Some of the projects that have been described by Dr Chirisa
as unviable include the renovation of Borrowdale clinic made at the cost of
US$2 million, despite it being a rented building, the renovation of Mashonaland
building at US$3 million whose costs are now higher than what was used to
construct it and buying of property in neighbouring countries that are believed
to be “shells”.
Dr Chirisa made the allegations in a case before a Labour
Officer where he is applying, through his lawyers led by Dr Rodgers Matsikidze
of Matsikidze Law Firm, for conciliation between him and Mr Ndlovu, following
allegations of unfair labour practices. Herald
0 comments:
Post a Comment