FOREIGN CARE WORKERS BANNED FROM BRINGING FAMILIES TO THE UK

Foreign care workers won’t be able to bring their families to Britain and low-paid locals won’t be able to bring in foreign-born spouses, as part of a tough package of measures the government is billing as the UK’s “biggest ever clampdown” on legal migration.
James Cleverly, who replaced Suella Braverman as home
secretary last month, has announced a five-point plan to reduce legal migration
by 300,000. Net migration last year was a record 745,000, a tripling since
Brexit.
The measures are aimed at satisfying Tory backbench demands
to get tougher on immigration, as the anti-immigration Reform Party, founded by
Nigel Farage, runs at 10 per cent in the polls.
The plan includes a previously-announced ban on students
bringing in dependants, which is due to start in January. Home Office modelling
suggests it will cut immigration by 140,000.
