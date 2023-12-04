FOREIGN CARE WORKERS BANNED FROM BRINGING FAMILIES TO THE UK

Foreign care workers won’t be able to bring their families to Britain and low-paid locals won’t be able to bring in foreign-born spouses, as part of a tough package of measures the government is billing as the UK’s “biggest ever clampdown” on legal migration.

James Cleverly, who replaced Suella Braverman as home secretary last month, has announced a five-point plan to reduce legal migration by 300,000. Net migration last year was a record 745,000, a tripling since Brexit.

The measures are aimed at satisfying Tory backbench demands to get tougher on immigration, as the anti-immigration Reform Party, founded by Nigel Farage, runs at 10 per cent in the polls.

The plan includes a previously-announced ban on students bringing in dependants, which is due to start in January. Home Office modelling suggests it will cut immigration by 140,000.