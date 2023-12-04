124 CHILDREN INTERCEPTED AT THE BORDER, SAYS MINISTER

PUBLIC Service, Labour, and Social Welfare Minister, Cde July Moyo, has said a majority of the minors recently intercepted at the Beitbridge Border Post on their way to South Africa were from the Matabeleland region.
Contrary to misleading reports that 443 children were
blocked at the border over the weekend, the minister said border authorities on
both the Zimbabwean and South African sides have not received any official
communication or confirmation on the claimed numbers.
“The ministry would like to advise the nation that during
the period 25 November 2023 to 3 December 2023, received a total of 124
children (71 males and 53 females) who were intercepted and handed over to the
Department of Immigration at Beitbridge Border Post,” said Minister Moyo in a
statement.
He said the intercepted children were moved to the
Beitbridge Reception Centre before communication was done with their families
for possible reunion.
“To date, 101 children have since been reunified with their
relatives/families and efforts are underway to reunify the remaining 23
children currently placed at the Reception Centre,” said the minister.
“The majority of identified children are from Bulawayo
Metropolitan Province and Matabeleland South province. These children were
mainly intercepted attempting to cross the border without the requisite
traveling documents.
“Others were traveling without an accompanying parent or
guardian. The Ministry is working with the Zimbabwe Republic Police to find
perpetrators of this heinous offense,” he added.
The ministry is conducting nationwide awareness programmes
to sensitise communities on safe migration procedures. Herald
