124 CHILDREN INTERCEPTED AT THE BORDER, SAYS MINISTER

PUBLIC Service, Labour, and Social Welfare Minister, Cde July Moyo, has said a majority of the minors recently intercepted at the Beitbridge Border Post on their way to South Africa were from the Matabeleland region.

Contrary to misleading reports that 443 children were blocked at the border over the weekend, the minister said border authorities on both the Zimbabwean and South African sides have not received any official communication or confirmation on the claimed numbers.

“The ministry would like to advise the nation that during the period 25 November 2023 to 3 December 2023, received a total of 124 children (71 males and 53 females) who were intercepted and handed over to the Department of Immigration at Beitbridge Border Post,” said Minister Moyo in a statement.

He said the intercepted children were moved to the Beitbridge Reception Centre before communication was done with their families for possible reunion.

“To date, 101 children have since been reunified with their relatives/families and efforts are underway to reunify the remaining 23 children currently placed at the Reception Centre,” said the minister.

“The majority of identified children are from Bulawayo Metropolitan Province and Matabeleland South province. These children were mainly intercepted attempting to cross the border without the requisite traveling documents.

“Others were traveling without an accompanying parent or guardian. The Ministry is working with the Zimbabwe Republic Police to find perpetrators of this heinous offense,” he added.

The ministry is conducting nationwide awareness programmes to sensitise communities on safe migration procedures. Herald