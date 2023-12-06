ELEPHANTS DIE AS DROUGHT TAKES HOLD

THE ongoing dry spell has taken a heavy toll on wildlife with reports that several animals have succumbed to dehydration as water holes have dried up.
Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management Authority (ZimParks)
spokesperson, Tinashe Farawo, said the drought was being felt especially in
Hwange National Park with elephants the most affected.
“Five elephants were found dead in Sinamatela, Hwange.
Preliminary investigations have shown that they succumbed to dehydration,” he
said.
“As the dry spell continues, young, ill and elderly
elephants are most affected as they are unable to travel long distances, in
search of water and food, some got stuck near water holes, foraging all plants
within their range.”
In 2019, hundreds of elephants died after water sources
dried up at the park where animals mainly rely on artificial supply of water.
According to wildlife experts, elephant calves are the
worst affected by the effects of drought as they are highly sensitive to
soaring temperatures.
Farawo highlighted the unprecedented challenge posed by
climate change, leading to unpredictable weather patterns and prolonged dry
spells across the country.
He said ZimParks was still compiling statistics of the
elephant and buffalo deaths.
The severity of the situation has prompted ZimParks to
drill 100 solar-powered boreholes to provide water for animals.
According to the Elephant Protection Initiative, a wildlife
organisation, an avarage-size elephant drinks up to 200 litres of water per
day.
Zimbabwe’s largest national park has recorded its biggest
migration of wild animals to neighbouring Botswana in four years as water holes
run dry because of a drought.
Last year, Zimbabwe embarked on a massive wildlife
translocation from drought-prone areas to Zambezi River valley.
Dubbed Project Rewild Zambezi, the operation involved
moving over 2 690 animals from the Save Valley Conservancy in the south to
three conservancies in the north: Sapi, Matusadonha and Chizarira.
The ambitious project was the largest live animal capture
and translocation exercise ever undertaken in southern Africa.
According to ZimParks, Zimbabwe’s elephant population has
risen to over 84 000, almost twice the 45 000 it can sustain, a situation
causing endless human-animal conflicts.
The increase in
wildlife population has been blamed on among others a ban on culling following
the introduction of the Convention on Trade in Endangered Species in 1999 which
imposed a global ban on ivory trade. Newsday
0 comments:
Post a Comment