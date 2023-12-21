CIMAS PARTIES AMID CRISIS

MEDICAL aid provider Cimas Health Group splashed thousands on its lavish end-of-year party at a time when subscribers and members struggle to access basic medical services, sparking outrage and accusations of misplaced priorities.
The opulent end-of-year party was held at Andy Miller Hall
in Harare on Friday.
Stepping onto the plush red carpet, guests were immediately
transported into a world of opulence.
The stage, bathed in the spotlight’s soft focus, stood
poised for the evening’s entertainment.
Its polished black surface gleamed like obsidian,
reflecting the vibrant hues of the projected company logo that danced across
the back wall.
Towering truss structures framed the performance area,
rigged with an arsenal of intelligent lighting fixtures that promised a
dazzling display of beams and washes.
Enter Nutty O, Zimbabwe’s undisputed dancehall guru to the
stage.
As the first chords of Handipere Power ripped through the
speakers, the anticipation morphed into an eruption.
The crowd surged forward, a sea of hands reaching towards
the stage as Nutty O, bathed in pulsating red light, stepped into the
spotlight.
The grand entrance was matched with a near flawless hour
performance.
As the lights dimmed and the anticipation crackled in the
air, a roar erupted from the crowd as ExQ, Zimbabwe’s energetic king of urban
grooves, took to the stage.
Dressed in his signature vibrant attire, a contagious grin
dancing on his lips, he immediately commanded the room with his infectious
energy.
The first pulsating notes of his hit song Pahukama throbbed
through the speakers, igniting the already buzzing atmosphere.
ExQ, a master of stage presence, owned the space, dancing
with an effortless swagger that mirrored the rhythmic pulsations of the music.
He seamlessly transitioned between his biggest hits, from
the soulful melodies of Nhema to the electrifying rhythm of Bhachura, with each
song eliciting a fresh wave of enthusiasm from the audience.
A row of plush white couches, arranged in a crescent moon
formation upstairs, offered VIP
guests a front-row view of the festivities.
Upholstered in a luxurious faux fur, the couches gleamed
under the soft glow of strategically placed fairy lights.
Silver throw pillows, embroidered with the company’s logo
in a subtle shimmer, added a touch of understated elegance.
There was an array of culinary delights catering to every
palate, offering Cimas workers familiar Western favourites and the vibrant
flavours of Zimbabwean cuisine.
Each bite was a
journey through different cultures and culinary traditions, making the food
another highlight of the extravagant evening.
Throughout the gala, waiters circulated with trays laden
with beer bottles and cans, ensuring that refreshments were always within
reach.
Whether guests were mingling close to the stage, relaxing
on the white couches, or savouring the diverse meals, they could always raise a
toast with a chilled beer, adding another layer of festivity to the extravagant
evening.
“We have done away with the ticket system, all those who
want traditional food and beers, can just go and collect,” said the director of
ceremonies.
The entire setup exuded an air of sophistication and
exclusivity, hinting at the calibre of performances and guests that would grace
the stage throughout the night.
It was a space designed to impress, to transport attendees
into a world of glitz and glamour where the ordinary was suspended and the
extraordinary took centre stage.
Beneath the glittering facade of Cimas’ lavish end-of-year
bash, where Nutty O’s beats pulsed and ExQ’s energy electrified, simmered a
stark reality for many members: A desperate struggle for basic healthcare
Claims languish unprocessed, service shortfalls abound, and
the extravagant celebration leaves a bitter taste in members’ mouths.
“My son needs specialist care for his heart condition,”
Harare resident Nicollete Chibonda shared, her voice cracking with frustration.
“The claim has been stuck for months and everyday without
treatment feels like a ticking bomb.”
Another member Jacob Ncube, a diabetic patient, echoed
similar sentiments.
“My insulin refill request keeps getting rejected. Without
it, I face dangerous complications,” he said.
Across the country, similar stories paint a poignant
picture of hardship.
The company is also embroiled in a messy internal dispute
fuelled by accusations of mismanagement hurled by its general manager Sacrifice
Madenyika Chirisa.
Chirisa raised concerns about financial irregularities,
questionable business practices, and a culture of nepotism within the company.
Chirisa, who is in charge of Cimas facilities like clinics,
laboratories, and pharmacies, alleged that chief executive officer Vulindlela
Ndlovu said the chief executive had made several questionable business decisions.
He alleges reckless expansion projects, including the
baffling renovation of a rented Borrowdale clinic for a staggering US$2
million, a sum unlikely to be recouped by the business operating there.
Cimas public relations officer Bekhimpilo Ntini refused to
comment on the matter.
“I cannot comment on
the issues you raised, it needs the executive he said,” he said.
In a recent update, Cimas said the society was in a sound
financial position, contrary to the impression that may have been created by
Press reports.
It said internal processes were underway to look into the
allegations.
The echoes of Nutty O’s Handipere Power may have faded, but
the anger and frustration among Cimas members remain.
The company’s future depends on whether it chooses to
listen to the beat of discontent or continue dancing to its own tune. Newsday
