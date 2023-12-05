CHARGES AGAINST GIFT SIZIBA DROPPED

The State has withdrawn charges against Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) former Member of Parliament Gift Ostallos Siziba in a case where he is accused of defacing a political poster belonging to a rival candidate Soneni Moyo, in the run-up to the August elections.
Siziba was charged with other CCC members Alderman Earnest
Rafamoyo, Tendai Masotsha, Simbarashe Dube and Lovewell Mwinde.
Siziba’s lawyer Tinashe Runganga of Tanaka Law Chambers
confirmed to CITE that the charges were dropped after it was proven that the
former Pelandaba MP was not in Bulawayo on the day the offence was allegedly
committed.
“What we did during the initial remand of this matter, we
moved the application for the call history and location to be provided for by
Econet, called triangulation. It shows that Ostallos was out of Bulawayo on the
day and time, so commencing trial was going to expose the state, so they were
left with no option but to withdraw charges,” said Runganga.
The state’s case is that on August 16, 2023, at around 12
pm, the accused who were travelling in vehicles stopped at Pelandaba Shops and
removed and tore campaign posters belonging to Soneni Moyo which were plastered
on walls and ZESA pylons. Whilst in the act Methuseli Bhebhe witnessed this and
phoned Moyo who then filed a police report at ZRP Western Commonage. CITE
