OVERWHELMED REGISTRY DEPT EXTENDS WORKING HOURS

With the rush by people to apply for passports to beat the fee increase kicking in on January 1, added to the normal Christmas rush, the Civil Registry Department has extended the working hours of all its e-passport offices across the country.
The new application fee was announced in the 2024 national
budget proposals by Minister of Finance, Economic Development and Investment
Promotion Mthuli Ncube last week and that in turn saw a lot more people wanting
to apply earlier than they planned..
In a statement, the Civil Registry Department said they
were extending working hours for all its offices across the country’s 10
provinces.
“The Civil Registry Department wishes to advise its
valuable clients that it has extended its working hours in the passport section
with immediate effect,” said the Department.
Assistant Registrar-General for Passports Barbara Dadi
shows files of uncollected passports at the Civil Registry in Harare yesterday.
“The passport offices will be open Monday to Friday from
0700 hours to 1900 hours during weekdays and from 0800 hours to 1500 hours on
Saturdays. This is in response to an increase in the number of clients visiting
our passport offices.
“The festive season is the busiest period for the
department. With industry and schools closed, and returning citizens from the
diaspora taking advantage of their visit to have their documents processed, the
department witnesses an influx of clients visiting its passport offices.”
The department said the recent announcement by the
Government in relation to the proposed increase of passport fees with effect
from January 1, 2024 has also contributed to clients rushing to apply for
passports before the deadline.
“In this regard, the department is extending its operating
hours to facilitate efficient e-passport services in response to the high
demand,” said the department.
“Members of the public are therefore, advised to take note
of the passport offices countrywide among them Harare Passport Registry,
Bulawayo Provincial Registry, Chinhoyi Provincial Registry, Gwanda Provincial
Registry, Gweru Provincial Registry, Lupane Provincial Registry, Marondera
Provincial Registry and Beitbridge District Registry, Chipinge District
Registry, Chitungwiza District Registry, Hwange District Registry, Murehwa
District Registry, Mazowe District Office, Mwenezi District Registry and Zvishavane
District Registry.”
The Civil Registry Department charges US$120 for ordinary passports that are issued after seven working days and emergency or express passport at US$220 which is issued after 48 hours. However on January 1 the passport fees will go up from US$120 to US$200.
The department is committed to improving service delivery
in line with Vision 2030 through timely issuance of travel documents.
Registrar General Henry Machiri said in an interview the
festive season has always seen a surge in new applications or renewals, with
many of the applicants being those from the diaspora and school children.
“The festive season is our busiest in terms of passport
applications, most of diaspora citizens who want to apply for documents,” he
said.
“Schools have closed and so we are expecting all these
people to be coming now since they need to be there physically for biometrics.
So the number will increase since most people want to beat the deadline so they
do not pay more money.
“In the proposed national Budget the fees for passports
will increase in the coming month and there are some people who want to beat
the deadline and submit their applications now.
“Just like last year we were working 12 hours a day
including Saturdays. This is also something which is going to happen.”
Mr Machiri said most of the people that applied and are
applying are not collecting their passports when they are ready, which was a
major concern.
“There are passports which are not being collected by the
applicants,” he said. “We have made appeals before for people to come and
collect their passports which are ready. Some have responded, but we still have
a lot of passports that need to be collected.
“Let me take this
moment and persuade our applicants that those who applied for passports may
come and collect them. Those passports are valid. You can still travel with
them for the next 10 years.”
Norbert Hwenengwere was
eager to apply for a passport
saying that he had been promised a job opportunity abroad by his friend.
“So I am on the line and on number 600 and something, the
reason I want a passport is to go outside of the country where a friend of mine
has promised me a job opportunity,” he said.
“I want to go outside and showcase my talent to the world and in the end
help my country grow.”
Otilia Chiwashira
said: “I should apply for my children’s passports before the end of year as it
will be more expensive. The numbers of people have increased as of yesterday;
the numbers swelled because from 1 January passports will be $200 from $120.
“So, I calculated that if I apply today it will be $120 per
child and for the three members of my family I will be saving $80 each.” Herald
0 comments:
Post a Comment