CHAMISA DEMOS WILL BE DEALT WITH, SAYS CHARAMBA

STUNG by ongoing recalls of its Members of Parliament and councillors and still riled by its defeat in the August harmonised elections, the desperate Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) faction led by Nelson Chamisa is plotting anarchy to destabilise the peace prevailing in the country, The Sunday Mail has gathered.
CCC is in the throes of a devastating internal crisis that
has seen the party’s interim secretary-general Mr Sengezo Tshabangu recalling
dozens of legislators and councillors due to internal squabbles in the
structure-less opposition.
With Mr Tshabangu promising more recalls, CCC members loyal
to Mr Chamisa have been left in a quagmire and are now seeking to export their
confusion to the nation.
Information gathered by The Sunday Mail indicates that Mr
Chamisa’s CCC faction has been holding meetings in various provinces across the
country, urging youths to engage in sporadic demonstrations.
CCC’s mobiliser Mr Amos Chibaya convened a provincial
meeting in Belvedere, Harare, telling the party’s supporters that the
demonstrations “will attract the international community’s attention”.
He also told them that the demonstrations will seek to
precede Mr Chamisa’s so-called diplomatic offensive to capture international
attention and besmirch President Mnangagwa’s administration.
In Masvingo, The Sunday Mail also gathered that Mr Simon
Ziki, a CCC member, is mobilising youths and plans to visit the province’s 26
constituencies.
Deputy Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet and
Presidential Spokesperson Mr George Charamba warned those planning the
demonstrations that the full wrath of the law would catch up with them.
“Clearly, this is premeditated violence by the CCC, hoping
to boost their leader’s so-called foreign mission to subvert Zimbabwe. Let him
be rest assured that it will abort,” he said.
Mr Promise Mkwananzi, the CCC spokesperson, last night
denied they are plotting demostrations.
Last weekend, the country held by-elections to fill nine
national assembly and 12 local authority seats that fell vacant following the
recalls done in October, with ZANU PF clinching seven of the parliamentary
seats.
In November, Mr Tshabangu made an additional 18 recalls of
legislators from CCC in the National Assembly and Senate.
By-elections for the 18 vacant seats will be held on
February 3, 2024. Sunday Mail
