CCC YOUTHS THREATEN STREET PROTESTS

The Youth Task Force of the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) in Bulawayo has threatened to take their grievances to the streets if urgent electoral reforms are not implemented.
During a press conference, CCC Task Force National
Administrator Pashor Raphael Sibanda expressed concerns about captured
Zimbabwean institutions, accusing ZEC, the judiciary system, and ZRP of being
docile and subservient to Zanu-PF.
Sibanda said the representatives from CCC were illegally
recalled from both local and central governments with the help of these
institutions.
“We are aware of the Zanu-PF agenda to try to steal the
will of the people and undermine the role of the alternative in the country. We
have noted imposters, fraudsters and criminals being used by the regime as
political condoms to collapse the people’s movement and aid a one-party state
through illegal recalls,” he said
The youth task force also criticized the proposed 2024
National budget as anti-people and called for its rejection.
“The budget is anti-people and far from solving the
economic decay of our country. We therefore reject that budget and urge all our
MPs to ensure that they debate and reject that budget,” he said
“As the governing party given the mandate by the people to
lead and take the country forward, we want to send a very clear and
straightforward statement that we are the now and the future of this Country
and we won’t allow or let any barbaric organization formed and governed in
Harare to try attack and despise the will of the people specifically here in
Bulawayo province.”
Sibanda said the young people are ready to defend, advance
and secure the future of generations to come.
“We want to send a
clear message to the regime to reform as a matter of urgency and let the will
of the people be respected and protected. Failure to do so the streets shall be
the avenue of our struggle,” he said. CITE
