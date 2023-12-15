CCC MPs EJECTED FROM HOTELS



OPPOSITION Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) legislators were yesterday ejected from Parliament after they broke into song protesting the swearing in of their recently elected colleagues, in particular Zanu PF benefactor Pedzisai Scott Sakupwanya.

Speaker of the National Assembly, Jacob Mudenda further sanctioned the CCC Members of Parliament (MPs) for the next four sittings and ordered that they check out of hotels today.

All CCC members were told to leave except two newly sworn-in members. The protest started after Mudenda made an announcement on the swearing in of Sakupwanya and others following the December 9 by-elections.

Several CCC MPs then broke into song saying “Wakasarudzwa nani? Who elected you? Ndimi makauraya ...”

A CCC supporter, Tapfumaneyi Masaya, was abducted and killed by suspected State security agents ahead of the by-election in Sakupwanywa’s Mabvuku-Tafara constituency.

Mudenda later sanctioned the CCC legislators for unruly behaviour.

“Because of your singing and misbehaviour, you are suspended for the next four sittings of the House,” Mudenda said. “They have to check out of the hotels tomorrow (today) morning and I have ruled.”

Efforts to get an official comment from CCC legislators were in vain as they refused to speak to the media.

This is not the first time CCC MPs have bee banned from Parliament.

In October, anti-riot police was called in to eject them for protesting the recall of their 15 colleagues by self-proclaimed interim secretary-general Sengezo Tshabangu.

The recalls triggered the December 9 by-elections.

Recalled CCC legislators were, however, barred from contesting in the polls after Tshabangu challenged their candidature saying they had been expelled from the party. Another round of by-elections is set for February 3.

The CCC has dismissed Tshabangu as an impostor and a Zanu PF proxy.

Chamisa launched the CCC in January last year after being elbowed out of the MDC Alliance by Douglas Mwonzora.

The CCC has not held a congress to elect a substantive leadership since its formation.