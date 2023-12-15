CCC MPs EJECTED FROM HOTELS

OPPOSITION Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) legislators were yesterday ejected from Parliament after they broke into song protesting the swearing in of their recently elected colleagues, in particular Zanu PF benefactor Pedzisai Scott Sakupwanya.
Speaker of the National Assembly, Jacob Mudenda further
sanctioned the CCC Members of Parliament (MPs) for the next four sittings and
ordered that they check out of hotels today.
All CCC members were told to leave except two newly
sworn-in members. The protest started after Mudenda made an announcement on the
swearing in of Sakupwanya and others following the December 9 by-elections.
Several CCC MPs then broke into song saying “Wakasarudzwa
nani? Who elected you? Ndimi makauraya ...”
A CCC supporter, Tapfumaneyi Masaya, was abducted and
killed by suspected State security agents ahead of the by-election in
Sakupwanywa’s Mabvuku-Tafara constituency.
Mudenda later sanctioned the CCC legislators for unruly
behaviour.
“Because of your singing and misbehaviour, you are
suspended for the next four sittings of the House,” Mudenda said. “They have to
check out of the hotels tomorrow (today) morning and I have ruled.”
Efforts to get an official comment from CCC legislators
were in vain as they refused to speak to the media.
This is not the first time CCC MPs have bee banned from
Parliament.
In October, anti-riot police was called in to eject them
for protesting the recall of their 15 colleagues by self-proclaimed interim
secretary-general Sengezo Tshabangu.
The recalls triggered the December 9 by-elections.
Recalled CCC legislators were, however, barred from
contesting in the polls after Tshabangu challenged their candidature saying
they had been expelled from the party. Another round of by-elections is set for
February 3.
The CCC has dismissed Tshabangu as an impostor and a Zanu
PF proxy.
Chamisa launched the CCC in January last year after being
elbowed out of the MDC Alliance by Douglas Mwonzora.
The CCC has not held a congress to elect a substantive
leadership since its formation.
