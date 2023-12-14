DAD MARRIES OFF DAUGHTER TO GOBLIN

A CHIGODORA man stands accused of marrying off his daughter to a goblin which is stopping her from having steady relationships with potential suitors.
Presenting her case before Headman Chigodora’s community
court recently, Christina Chinzou of Gosho Village, said her life is a living
hell as she develops mental illness each time she elopes with a man.
Christina said she had three unsuccessful marriages because
of the mental illness. She accused her father, Aleck Chinzou for masterminding
her suffering.
Christina claimed that each time she starts enjoying her
marriage, or love affair, she becomes mentally challenged. She turns violent,
resulting in the breaking of the relationship.
She also said each time she returns to parents’ homestead,
the mental illness abruptly ends.
“We have consulted spiritual healers, and all of them have
fingered my father as the culprit causing my suffering. We were told that my
father married me off to a goblin, and I will never marry until I am freed from
this goblin marriage.
“This is not the only challenge that has plagued our
family. My brother was recently burnt to death in his shop. This mysteriously
happened, and spiritual healers also accused my father of causing the fire. My
brother mysterious died after he had summoned all his siblings to meet and
discuss the misfortunes befalling our family. We were yet to meet when we
received the shocking news about his death,” she said.
However, a charged Aleck said his daughter fakes mental
illness. He said he believed Christina’s relationships were not lasting because
of her stubbornness.
“I know my daughter very well. She is very stubborn, and
does not listen to anyone. She assaults her boyfriends, yet a married woman is
expected to be submissive to her husband and respectful. She is also supposed
to respect her father, but that is not the case with my daughter.
“I have received reports that she is very violent towards
her suitors and honestly, no man would want such a woman as a wife. I have
tried to talk to her each time she is brought back home, but she never listens
to me. She insults me. I have 15 children and if indeed I had goblins, would I
not have married all of my girls to them?” said Aleck.
He also said he suspected that his daughter was being used
by one of her brothers, Bylord, whom he does not see eye-to-eye over his late
son’s estate.
“I know that Bylord is behind all these shenanigans. He is
the one who is sending his sister to stage manage everything just because he
hates me. When his brother died in the inferno, Bylord sold his cars, yet we
had agreed that he should oversee the welfare of his brother’s wife and
children. I asked him to stop what he was doing and we became sworn enemies
after this,” said Aleck.
However, Bylord claimed that it was his father who had
caused the rift between them as he wanted to grab his late son’s estate.
“Before my brother’s death, he told us that his wife and
children should benefit from his estate. However, my father wanted the estate
because my late brother had four cars and shops.
“In my sister’s case, our father is refusing to consult
spiritual healers. What then should we think as children if he behaves in that
way? Obviously, we will accuse him of being the cause of all these mishaps.
“It is sad that each time she finds love, she becomes
mentally challenged. She ends up being sent packing,” he said.
Headman Chigodora ordered the family to consult three
traditional healers over the matter. The matter was adjourned to tomorrow. Manica
Post
