UZ STUDENT RAPES ANOTHER STUDENT TWICE

A University of Zimbabwe (UZ) student has been charged with rape after he allegedly forced himself on a colleague.

Panashe Mazhazhate (22) was remanded out of custody to November 30 on US$100 bail by Harare magistrate Marehwanazvo Gofa last week.

Prosecutor Lancelot Mutsokoti alleged that on an unknown date in October this year and at the UZ’s NC1 hostel, Mazhazhate allegedly had sexual intercourse with the complainant without her consent.

On another day during the same month, Muzhazhate allegedly had sexual intercourse again with the complainant without consent in the same room .

The matter was reported to the police leading to his arrest. Standard