DIDYMUS MUTASA IN FRESH LAND GRAB

Former State Security minister Didymus Mutasa is embroiled in a land grab storm at the 700 hectare Zingondi farm in Rusape where he is seeking to evict 39 land permit holders.

The farmers have accused Mutasa of threatening to grab their land despite them having permits.

Mutasa, who was once regarded as the Zanu PF godfather in Manicaland at the height of his political career, also has his own permit that gives him ownership of the largest part of the farm he was allocated when he was the Lands minister.

The 39 permit holders have five hectares each.

The land is said to be held by Muungwe Investments Private Limited and being developed by Brobondo Private Limited. The affected plotholders told this publication that Mutasa, through land developer Brobondo Private Limited, has threatened to evict them.

The former Zanu PF politburo member is said to be planning to turn the land into a residential area.

“After the 2023 elections, a grader came to service the area for the purposes of developing residential stands at the farm, but we were told that they are going to come to our areas,” said one permit holder who refused to be named

“We have the backing of Chief Tandi who is saying the land belongs to us yet Mutasa wants to take the land that belongs to us.”

Mutasa on Friday did not deny the claims and said he bought the land some years back.

“Part of that is true, l bought that land,” Mutasa said.

“I want to redevelop that land into residential stands.

“We want to build low density suburbs for them, and we want to build good houses for them.

“l don’t think there is anything wrong with building good houses for people.”

The project, known as Brobondo, will compromise 2 000 low density stands, a hotel, recreational spaces, schools, service stations according to Makoni Rural District Council.

The land in question falls on the boundary of the two local authorities across Rusape Dam and along the Rusape-Wedza Highway.

Servicing of the stands has already started.

Mutasa was expelled from Zanu PF in 2015 at the height of factional fights under the late strongman Robert Mugabe.

He has since been readmitted into the ruling party. Standard





