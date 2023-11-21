BYO ELECTS DEPUTY MAYOR

BULAWAYO’S ward 8 councillor Edwin Ndlovu has been elected the city’s deputy mayor at a special council in the council chambers on Tuesday.

The election was necessitated by the recall of Mr Donaldson Mabutho who held the post before being recalled by the Citizen Coalition for Change (CCC).

Cllr Ndlovu garnered 13 votes, one more than Cllr Mthokozi Mahlangu who obtained 12 votes following a second round voting process.

During the first round of voting four councillors participated in the contest Cllrs Ndlovu, Mahlangu, Ntombizodwa Khumalo and Melisa Mabeza.

A total of 25 councillors participated in the deputy mayoral elections where Cllr Ndlovu and Cllr Mahlangu were tied at 10 votes each while Cllr Khumalo obtained three votes and Cllr Mabeza got two.

Bulawayo Mayor David Coltart presided over the election process.

Also present was the city’s Town Clerk Mr Christopher Dube.

In an interview with CITE, councillor Ndlovu expressed his commitment to working closely with the mayor of Bulawayo, David Coltart, and other councillors to fulfill their duties effectively.

“As the deputy mayor, my primary role is to assist the mayor in carrying out his duties and collaborate with other councillors to ensure that we fulfill our responsibilities as councillors for the city of Bulawayo. Our top priority is to clean up the city. It is unacceptable to have a dirty city. Cleaning the city does not require excessive resources,” he emphasised.

“Secondly, we must fulfill our oversight role and ensure that all departments are functioning effectively. For instance, we face challenges with sewerage, roads, water, and other aspects.”

He also stated that as the chairperson of the Future Water and Action committee, he will advocate for the construction of another dam for the city. “The six existing dams do not provide sufficient water for Bulawayo. We propose constructing an additional dam, and I will pursue this initiative in my role as the deputy mayor of Bulawayo.”















