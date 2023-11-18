TSHABANGU CANDIDATE QUITS

SENGEZO Tshabangu’s Beitbridge West nominee for his Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) faction, Blessing Choeni, has withdrawn his candidature for the December 9 by-elections allegedly because he was “not advised” when enlisted to participate.

The by-elections are being held following recalls of CCC legislators and councillors by the self-proclaimed CCC party interim secretary-general Tshabangu.

Choeni, a serial political bed-hopper who moved from Zanu PF to Freezim Congress of Zimbabwe and later attempted to return to Zanu PF, was expected to battle it out against Morgan Ncube of the CCC led by Nelson Chamisa and the ruling Zanu PF’s Thusani Ndou.

“I resigned because I don’t want to split the votes for our CCC party. I am a follower of Chamisa and will not contest against a candidate approved by the party president,” Choeni said.

He immediately began to accuse Tshabangu of being a Zanu PF project.

Choeni could, however, not explain why he accepted Tshabangu’s request for him to register and present himself at the nomination court which sat in Gwanda.

A cross-border trader, Choeni is understood to have dumped Joseph Busha’s Free Zim Congress after a fallout over some financial issues.

He left Zanu PF after unsuccessfully trying to unseat a long time Beitbridge former councillor for Mtetengwe, Alderman Bhaureni Muleya.