THREE UNI STUDENTS WHO KILLED BOUNCER FREED

Three University of Zimbabwe students who allegedly murdered a bouncer after an altercation with a sex worker have been granted bail by the High Court.

Proud Tawananyasha Kaguda and his accomplices Tinotenda Chivizhe and Terrence Nyasha Mugocha appeared before Justice Lucie-Anne Mungwari who granted them US$200 bail each.

Mr Moffat Makuvatsine is representing them.

The court heard that on November 2, the three who were travelling in a Toyota Duet, picked up Mitchell Muranda, a sex worker.

They drove to Jazz 105 where Chivizhe transacted with Muranda.

After the sexual act, a misunderstanding arose between Muranda and Chivizhe over the amount paid and Muranda’s money that was allegedly missing.

Muranda advised her colleagues back in the venue that her money had been stolen by the trio as soon as they dropped her off.

Muranda and her colleagues, who included the deceased, hired a cab and went after the trio, who stopped along Sixth Street.

The deceased disembarked and went to the trio’s car intending to switch it off but the car took off when he was trying to get inside the car.

He is said to have attacked the trio trying to stop the car but they allegedly hit him with a bottle on the head and stabbed him in the neck.

The victim then fell out of the car and passed away along Samora Machel. Herald





