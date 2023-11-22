SOLDIER FOUND DEAD AFTER WIFE ROW

A 37-year-old soldier was found dead in a bush at Hunters Rest Farm in Ruwa after a dispute with his wife over a cellphone and issues related to infidelity.
Captain Stephen Marimi is believed to have clashed with his wife, Nyarai Kafungura, who is also a soldier.
After the argument, Marimi left home and did not return. His body was found facing downwards.
An empty beer bottle was found near him by a passerby, who informed the police.
Harare provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Luckmore Chakanza, said investigations into the death of Captain Marimi have started. H Metro
