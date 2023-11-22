FREE ELECTRICITY COPS POUNCE ON HARVEST HOUSE

Several members of the police reaction team and officials from the Zesa Holdings Loss Control Department this morning pounced on the Harvest House following reports that the Movement for Democratic Change was not paying for electricity after tempering with meters at the party headquarters.

The Douglas Mwonzora-led MDC took control of the iconic opposition party headquarters after a prolonged battle with Nelson Chamisa who had taken over after the death of former leader Morgan Tsvangirai.

Sources who spoke to NewsDay on conditions of anonymity said Zesa officials received a tip-off from opposition politicians from the ousted camp that the MDC was not paying for the electricity being consumed at the building.

“The people who are part of the ongoing battles within the MDC tipped off Zesa officials who, however, tried unsuccessfully to access the building after being blocked by about 30 rowdy youths and they sought the assistance of the police.

“It has since been discovered that the MDC had been accessing electricity for free after by-passing the system in four of the building’s five floors,” the sources said.

Zesa last year launched “Operation Musabe Magetsi” targeted at individuals and entities that were not paying for electricity in Zimbabwe. Newsday