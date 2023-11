A 37-year-old man was crushed to death by a Harare City Council front-end loader on Monday.

Innocent Mlambo was sleeping at a dump site at corner Bute and Harare Street when he was run over.

Police spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi, said they are searching for Mlambo’s family.

Mlambo’s mother is called Hedwig Dube.

His body was taken to Parirenyatwa Hospital mortuary. H Metro