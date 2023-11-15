CHEATING PROPHET ABDUCTED

A SELF-STYLED prophet was on Saturday ‘abducted’ following an altercation over adultery issues.

David Garutso, of By Grace Ministries led by Prophet Mapfumo, was last seen being bundled into a vehicle at the gate of his rented house in Hatfield.

David was called to the gate where he was confronted about the whereabouts of Prophet Obert Mapfumo who is reported to have snatched the wife of one of his pastors.

David’s brother, only identified as Baba Garutso, told H-Metro that his brother had last attended a church prayer meeting where Prophet Mapfumo’s matter was discussed.

“We are looking for my brother, who was bundled into a vehicle by unidentified men,” said Garutso.

“The abductors came pretending to be seeking prophecies from David.

“His disappearance followed a misunderstanding with his other senior church leaders at the Tadhinhiwa prayer mountain.

“They had some differences with other leaders pertaining to changing of rules and laws governing their church ministry.

“David was reported to have been against the changing of the laws since he is second to the church leader Mapfumo.

“David was also quizzed about the whereabouts of Mapfumo, who disappeared with a church married woman,” he said.

Prophet Mapfumo made headlines in 2017 for applying oil on married women’s private parts during prayers.

He was arrested during a Star Fm Radio interview, with Tilder Moyo, over the issue.

Prophet Mapfumo appealed against sentence and conviction after serving five months of his sentence and was released.

By Grace Ministries is popular in Glendale where David is one of the senior leaders. H Metro