NEW STATUES FOR ED

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa was yesterday presented with beads and wire statues of himself as well as that of a life-size lion depicting his totem by Mr Cassidy Mwashusha at State House.

This is not the first time that President Mnangawa has been presented with artwork and sculptures of himself as well as of lions which depict his Shumba totem.

In an interview after presenting the two pieces of art to the President, Mr Mwashusha revealed that the two pieces of art had taken him a year to weave.

He said it was heartening to see the amazement President Mnangagwa expressed when he saw the statue of himself, as it was probably the first time he had received such a gift.

“It took me about one year to make both pieces and this was out of my own volition.

“The President laughed when he saw it, he was amazed because it was a one of a kind wire and beads statue that he has ever received,” he said.

The 49-year-old artiste said the inspiration behind the carving was his love and admiration of President Mnangagwa.

The two pieces, he said, were made of galvanised wire and beads. Herald





