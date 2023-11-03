MTHULI NCUBE OUT OF BY-ELECTION

Despite rolling out a massive campaign in his unsuccessful bid to win the Cowdray Park parliamentary seat, Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube will not be running in the December 9 by-election.

Ncube, who retained his post as Finance Minister despite losing in the August elections, had done notable development work in the run-up to the polls, including rehabilitating roads, installing public internet, and sinking boreholes.

There was a general feeling that he would throw his hat in the race once again after the seat fell vacant following the recall of CCC legislators.

However, Zanu PF director for Information and Publicity Farai Marapira confirmed to CITE that Ncube will not be running in the by-elections because he has already been appointed as a non-constituency Member of Parliament.

“After the 2023 elections, President Mnangagwa appointed Prof Ncube as a non-constituency Member of Parliament,” Marapira said. “He is currently busy and seized with his work as Minister of Finance. If he were to run again, it would defy his appointment already by the President. It was therefore seen fit to let other party members run for the Cowdray Park seat in that particular constituency.”

The ruling party’s National Political Commissar, Mike Bimha, announced Thursday, that the party primary elections will be held on November 4.

The vacant constituencies are Beitbridge West, Binga North, Bulawayo South, Cowdray Park, Lobengula-Magwegwe, Lupane East, Mabvuku-Tafara, Mpopoma-Mzilikazi, and Nketa.

Bimha said the primary elections would be conducted at Ward Centers, which will serve as polling stations.

For Cowdray Park Constituency, the candidates are Eddington Mpofu, Tholakele Ndlovu, Japhet Phuti, Arthur Mujeyi, and Tripod Muyengwa.

Mpopoma-Mzilikazi constituency has Admire Masikati, Dzingai Kamamba, Nehemiah Tsoliwa, and Violet Mhute.

Lobengula-Magwegwe constituency has Godwin Mugumba, Butholezwe Ndlovu, Enock Madzimure, and Menziwa Dube.

Lupane East constituency has Thubelihle Nkomazana, Phathisiswe Masanu-Dube, Mbongeni Dube, and Dumaza Moyo.

Bimha said there will be no primary elections in Bulawayo South and Nketa constituencies in Bulawayo Province. CITE





