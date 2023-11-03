DOC, TEACHER ARRESTED OVER DUTY FREE CAR SCAM

A dispute over the ownership of a vehicle, between a doctor whose vehicle was allegedly bought and imported under free duty by a teacher, has landed in court after their arrest by the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) for fraud.

Wayne Chizinga(28) a doctor at Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals and Tabeth Nyamande(42) a teacher at Mazowe Primary School, were arraigned before Harare Magistrate Mr Dennis Mangosi today.

Nyamande is being represented by Mr Moffat Makuvatsine. Magistrate Mangosi ordered the two to deposit US$300 bail each and return to court on December 18.

The State alleged that sometime in January 2023, Chizinga bought a maroon Mazda Demio vehicle from Japan.

Knowing that he was not eligible for exemption of duty under the civil servants’ motor vehicle rebate scheme, Chizinga approached Nyamande seeking assistance in importing his vehicle.

In August 2023, Chizinga’s vehicle arrived at Chirundu Border Post and upon clearance, he made ZIMRA believe that Nyamande was the one importing the vehicle under the civil servants’ motor vehicle rebate scheme.

He tendered the latter’s rebate letter resulting in the vehicle being exempted from paying duty.

Chizinga successfully imported the vehicle without paying duty and taxes and proceeded to register the vehicle in the name of Nyamande.

After the registration of the vehicle, a dispute arose between the two on the ownership and possession of the vehicle.

The matter was referred to ZACC for investigation leading to their arrest.

As a result of the misrepresentation, ZIMRA suffered an actual prejudice which is yet to be quantified. Herald





