MOREBLESSING ALI MURDER JUDGEMENT DAY SET

HIGH Court judge has deferred judgment in the trial of Pius Jamba Mukandi who is accused of the murder of Moreblessing Ali in Nyatsime in June last year.
Justice Esther Muremba said yesterday she was still
finalising the judgment and will deliver the verdict on December 4.
Both the State represented by Mr Michael Mugabe and Mr
Terrence Mukuze and the defence represented by Garikayi Mhishi have presented
their cases, leaving the verdict to the judge and her two assessors.
Mukandi denied the allegations during his trial but the
prosecution brought in seven witnesses including his mother, Lina Mukandi, and
sister Mercy.
Mukandi in his defence insisted that on the day of the
killing he had already planned a journey to his mother’s rural home and had
notified her, but his mother told the court that she was not aware of his
whereabouts.
Mukandi denied killing Ms Ali saying he was sacrificed to
ease political tension in the Nyatsime area after the activist was killed.
He said he was forced to admit to the crime and do
indications despite not knowing Ms Ali.
Ms Ali was last seen on May 24 last year at a night club in
Nyatsime where she allegedly had an altercation with Mukandi and who was later
seen by Ms Ali’s friend Kirina Mayironi dragging Ms Ali.
She attempted to save her friend, leading to Mukandi
striking her with a stone propelled by a catapult and hitting her chin leaving
an open wound.
No one was able to help Ms Ali as Mukandi was throwing
stones and he took her to a secluded place where he allegedly struck her using
an unknown instrument and strangled her using her trousers thereby causing her
death.
He also used an unknown instrument to cut the body of Ali
into three pieces consisting of the upper torso and two legs.
The court heard Mukandi then took the disjointed body parts
to Plot 321 Dunnotar Farm, Beatrice belonging to his mother where he dumped
them in a disused well. He then went on the run. Herald
0 comments:
Post a Comment