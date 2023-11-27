MADZIBABA NEARLY HOUSE TO FRAUDSTERS

A man from Chitungwiza appeared in court over the weekend facing allegations of trying to defraud apostolic sect leader Lloyd Gwasira popularly known as Madzibaba Moses Gwanzura, his house that he is selling.

Nigel Mutambiikwa appeared before a Chitungwiza magistrate charged with fraud.

The State opposed his admission to bail on the grounds that he had supplied an invalid address.

Mutambiikwa said he lived in Murisa Park of which there is no area by that name in Chitungwiza.

Therefore, he was remanded in custody to November 30 pending verification of his residential address.

The State alleged that at an unknown date to the prosecutor, Mutambiikwa and three others who are yet to be summoned before the court hatched a plan to defraud Madzibaba Gwanzura after learning that he was selling his house in Manyame Park, Chitungwiza.

The accused persons manufactured a fake agreement of sale in which Mutambiikwa purported to have bought Madzibaba Gwanzura’s house.

His three accomplices were arrested at Madzibaba Gwanzura’s house when they were intimidating his agent with a pistol and handcuffs claiming that the house was theirs and producing documents pertaining to the house.

Mutambiikwa allegedly never filed a police report or provided evidence that he once bought the house in question for US$17 000 but could not possess it.

Madzibaba Gwanzura then filed a police report leading to Mutambiikwa’s arrest.