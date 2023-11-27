MAN CHARGED WITH INCITING REVOLT AGAINST ED'S GOVT

A man from Chitungwiza was arraigned before the court for allegedly trying to incite people to act against an elected Government.

Blessing Mhembere (22) was charged with incitement to subvert a constitutional government when he appeared before Harare magistrate Mrs Appollonia Marutya.

He was remanded in custody pending bail determination.

The State alleges that on Friday, last week at around 11am, at Makoni Shopping Centre bus terminus in Chitungwiza, Mhembere was moving around the terminus shouting on top of his voice, repeatedly uttering the following words:

“MaZimbabwe handei tinobvisa vaMnangagwa President tomorrow 25 November, 2023, tinobvisa. Tinoda kunobvisa Zanu PF kana pane vane pfuti uyai nadzo ndinogona kudzisevenzesa uyai nadzo,” loosely translated to say:

“Zimbabweans, tomorrow, 25 November 2023, let’s go and remove President Mnangagwa. We want to remove Zanu PF. If there is anyone who have guns, you can bring them as I am able to operate them. Bring them.”

The State alleges that when Mhembere uttered these words, he was advocating or urging the general populace to put pressure on the Government through the use of force or violence and civil disobedience to overthrow the constitutionally-elected Government of Zimbabwe.

Police received information about what Mhembere was doing and they found him still making the same utterances, leading to his arrest. Ms Dzidzai Josiah appeared for the State. Herald