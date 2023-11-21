MARONDERA GIRLFRIEND KILLER ARRESTED

Police have arrested a suspect in connection with the murder of Ms Sharon Mashowo (29) who was allegedly killed last week in Nyameni suburb, Marondera.

Echfel Musaida Gora (26) was arrested in Mutare yesterday.

It is alleged that Gora, who was the late Mashowo’s boyfriend attempted to commit suicide by drinking an unknown poisonous substance, but was rushed to a local hospital.

Police spokesperson for Mashonaland East province Inspector Simon Chazovachiyi confirmed the developments.

“It is reported that Gora attempted to commit suicide by drinking an unknown poisonous substance in Odzi, Manicaland Province. He was however, rushed to hospital. Police were informed and they identified him, leading to his arrest.

“As we speak, he is admitted in hospital and also on police guard.

“His condition is reported to be stable.”

Allegations are that Gora and Mushowo had a misunderstanding last Thursday, resulting in Gora allegedly stabbing her at the back of the head using an Okapi knife.

It is alleged that after stabbing her, Gora locked her in his room and drove away.

Mashowo allegedly bled to her death. Herald