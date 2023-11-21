SA-BASED MUSICIAN DIES THREE DAYS AFTER ALBUM RELEASE

SOUTH Africa-based Sungura musician, Clever “Mapower” Maposa, has died — three days after the release of his six-track album Ane Bhora Ndiye Anomakwa.

Maposa, who hailed from Chipinge, reportedly suffered chest pains.

He was known for his generosity towards other artistes, and left behind a band, Sungura Superbeat.

The singer’s brother, Francis, confirmed that Maposa had bigger plans for the album, but died before he could put them into action.

“We just released the album a few days ago and a week before the album we had advertised the launch for November 4.

“But, after that my brother got sick and he was admitted. I went on to do the launch with his blessings. He was later discharged and came home.

“On Sunday, in the afternoon around 2pm, he died.

“We will furnish you with more information as we go,” said Francis.

The songs from his album are Forogonya, Hutsinye, Anebhora Ndiye Anomakwa, Kuroorwa, Kubhadharwa Kumberi and Mapurisa. H Metro





