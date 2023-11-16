MAN WHO KILLED CHEATING WIFE ARRESTED

A fifty-year-old Chinhoyi man, Bwanali Bwanando who was being sought by police for allegedly killing his wife on November 7 has been arrested.

Bwanando was on the run since the murder he is suspected to have committed after catching red-handed his wife Chioneso Ephraim (41) with her boyfriend on their matrimonial bed.

He was arrested at his Musengi Farm on Tuesday by detectives from the Criminal Investigation Department (CID).

He is said to have made calls to relatives of the deceased woman indicating that he was on his way to Zambia.

He has been using his farm house as a hide out during the night while he spent the day in the nearby bush.

He was taken by the detectives to the crime scene yesterday to demonstrate how he committed the murder.

Bwanando murdered his wife in the presence of their maid.

He let the alleged boyfriend leave unharmed.

The two, who had been married for close to 15 years with two children, have had issues, with Bwanando accusing his wife of promiscuity.

The accused is expected in court today. Herald





