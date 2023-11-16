DEFIANT TAFARA TWINS FACE JAILED

TAFARA twins, who were recently arrested for ignoring a High Court order for them to vacate a disputed family house, which their father fraudulently registered in his name following the death of his parents, were yesterday convicted by a Harare magistrate.

Lionel and Lincoyln Mafunga (24), who were charged with contempt of court, were sentenced to three months in prison which were wholly suspended on condition of good behaviour.

A fierce ownership wrangle broke out over the property which the duo’s father, William Mafunga (now late), had registered as his, claiming all hissiblings had died. After taking occupation of the house, the duo turned it into a brothel, a development which prompted one of their father’s surviving siblings, Maria Mafunga, to apply for an eviction order.

According to the State, on September 15 this year, an order was granted by the High Court for the duo to vacate the property at Stand number 7082 New Tafara within 24 hours.

The court heard that sometime last month, the convicts went to the house, broke the door and occupied two rooms in violation of the court order. The court heard that the duo had registered the house as part of its father’s estate.

Maria told the court that she only came to know about the matter after she was invited by the Master of the High Court where she discovered that her late brother had fraudulently registered the house as his in 2001, leaving out other eligible beneficiaries.

She then obtained a spoliation order, resulting in the duo’s eviction. Newsday