MAN ARRESTED FOR MASQUARANDERING AS CHIWENGA

A MAN man has appeared in court for impersonating Vice President Constantino Chiwenga in a political WhatsApp group.

Artisanal miner, Rodwell Gowere (36), from Shurugwi, used the tag name, ‘General G Chiwenga,’ in the WhatsApp news group.

He was using his Econet line to respond and comment on updates in the group.

Gowere was granted US$100 bail by Harare magistrate Dennis Mangosi.

He is expected to return to court on January 15 next year.

The State said Gowere acted unlawfully by impersonating the Vice President.

Zebediah Bofu appeared for the State. H Metro





