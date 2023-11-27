GARDENER STABBED TO DEATH OVER US$2

A Highfield man who died on Monday last week after being stabbed three times with a kitchen knife over US$2 was buried on Saturday at Mbudzi Cemetery.

The victim, Godwin Mututa, was reportedly stabbed by Tendai Hove (39), who has since appeared in the Harare Magistrates’ Court for murder.

He was remanded to December 3 for routine remand.

Mr Mutata was a gardener at Hove’s parents’ house in Canaan, Zororo, for years.

Mourners expressed shock at the murder, saying Hove and Mr Mutata had known each other for years, and they were almost like family.

They said Hove asked for US$2 from Mr Mutata to buy beer on November 20.

When he later asked for his money back, Hove told him to wait while he fetched it from the house.

Hove instead returned with a kitchen knife and stabbed Mr Mutata three times on the shoulder. Mr Mutata collapsed and died instantly.

One of the mourners, Emily Mukakiwa, said: “The suspect anga abva kuCanada kwaanogara. Akakwereta mari yekutenga doro kumukomana webasa wekumba kwavo.

“When he asked for his US$2 back, he was stabbed with a knife on the shoulder and died.”

Another mourner blamed drug abuse.

“Drug issues are rampant and these are some of the reasons why these young people are killing each other like this,” said the mourner. H Metro