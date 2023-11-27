BRITAIN WARMING UP TO ZIM COMMONWEALTH RETURN

BRITAIN is keen to have Zimbabwe readmitted to the Commonwealth and the country is warming up to, its ambassador to Zimbabwe Peter Vowles has said.

Zimbabwe left the grouping of then former British colonies in 2003 in retaliation to a suspension by the bloc following the disputed Presidential elections a year earlier.

In an interview recently, Vowles said the United Kingdom was warming up to Zimbabwe in a new development which signals the thawing of frosty relations between Harare and London.

“It is a new engagement we are doing. A new partnership. We only have five people on our sanctions list. Tine vashanu chete,” he said.

“It’s a positive way of looking at things we have. It’s a new way of looking at our relationships.”

President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s administration has been pushing for Zimbabwe’s readmission under his “friends to all and enemy to none” mantra.

Vowles, however, failed to provide a clear answer on whether his country would fight in Zimbabwe’s corner for the removal of economic sanctions.

He was responding to questions on the sidelines of the United Nations World Children's Day commemorations at Malala Primary School in Beitbridge on Thursday last week.

He was among the high-level dignitaries who accompanied Vice-President Constantino Chiwenga, the guest of honour at the commemorations.

Other dignitaries were the UN permanent representative to Zimbabwe Edward Kallon andLocal Government and Public Works minister Winston Chitando, among others. Newsday